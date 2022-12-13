Ryan Walters named Purdue Football Head Coach

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University announced on Tuesday that Ryan Walters will be the new head football coach of the Boilermakers, replacing Jeff Brohm.
According to Purduesports.com, in his second season as defensive coordinator for Illinois in 2022, Walters emerged as one of the nation's best defensive play callers.
The team posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins at 10 points or fewer. Along with guiding the Illini defense to Top 10 national rankings in 17 different defensive categories, Walters was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year.
"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," said Walters. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"
It was announced earlier this month that Brohm had accepted a head coaching position at University of Louisville. Brohm has led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record across six seasons with a 17-9 record over the last two seasons.
The vice president and director of athletics, Mike Bobinski, made the announcement.
"We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University," said Bobinski. "From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor. With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community. Please join me in welcoming Ryan, his wife Tara, and their two sons, Aaron and Cason, to West Lafayette."
A press conference introducing Walters is schedule for Wednesday December 14 at noon.
This is a developing story and we will update the story as more information becomes available.