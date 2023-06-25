Ryan Kerrigan inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) -- The National Football Foundation Honors Brunch and Indiana Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Induction was held Sunday afternoon at the Purdue Memorial Union.
Many local athletes across all sports were recognized as well as five new members of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan spoke with former Boilermaker and current Washington Commanders Defensive Line Coach Ryan Kerrigan about the honor.
Ryan, what is it like to be back here at Purdue in West Lafayette?
"It's amazing just to see the transformation of the school, but also how some things have stayed the same. It's this place will always be near and dear to my heart, and just to come back, it always brings back those good feelings. Driving up I65, taking the left on 26. This place means a lot to me, and it's always fun to come back."
How special is it coming back today, especially for being inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame?
"Very cool. Just to think of all the football players that have come through the state of Indiana over the course of time, and I'm getting this honor. It's pretty damn special."
How did your time at Purdue prepare you for a successful career in the NFL?
"Well, I knew coming into college that I had to work hard and do extra things to separate myself from the other guys because I had some other guys in my recruiting class that I think the coaches thought similarly as they did me coming in. So I was like, okay, what am I going to do to separate myself and getting to the pros? I took the same kind of approach. I'm like, okay, I got to figure out a plan to get myself to make myself better than this guy. And that's the approach I took from day one till my last game."
Do you have a favorite memory while you were a Boilermaker?
"It would definitely be when we beat Ohio State, when knowing the fans rushed the field back in nine. That was it was an unbelievable day. I mean, we were not doing so hot going into that game and came out and beat the number seven team in the nation and beat them pretty handedly, I'd say, too, which, you know, you wouldn't have expected going into the game, but that was definitely the highlight for me."
How would you highlight your time with the Commanders? Any favorite moments?
"There are a couple, but I would say my very first game, I got a pick six, and I'd never scored a touchdown in college, so to get one my first pro game was really cool. I had a sack fumble that helped seal a win against Dallas, which Washington fans despise all things Dallas. So that I know that meant a lot to the fans in Washington, so that was really cool. But, I mean, it was a little things in between the day to day, the day to day grind with the people that come to be your family members, those were the memories that I'll always take."
What do you think you've so far missed most about taking the field and playing football?
"There's nothing like it, and I love coaching. I'm thankful that for the opportunity I have. But there's nothing like preparing yourself physically, emotionally and mentally to try to best another guy who's also trying to beat you. There's the satisfaction, the gratification you get when you accomplish what you want to accomplish. It's amazing. So that's what I missed, that for sure. But Father time waits for no man."
What has that adjustment been like from playing to going into a coaching role with commanders?
"I'm very thankful for it because I imagine if I wasn't able to stay in football right away, it probably would have been very tough. I'm very thankful for Coach Rivera and the staff for welcoming me on, and I'm just hoping I can provide some provide value and help the team."
You have a lot of up and coming high school football players here today at this banquet. What kind of advice would you give to them as they maybe continue their career in college down the line?
"I would say just to make your priorities reflect in your actions. If you say, oh, I want to get good grades, it's like, okay, well, are you studying or you play video games? Oh, I want to be a good football player. Are you working out, lifting weights, or are you just hanging out, watching TV? And so it's like, make your priorities reflected in your actions. And I think that was kind of the mantra I always took to things."