Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
"That roundabout would then serve the existing subdivision and then also a new subdivision that will be right across from (Marcasite)," Tippecanoe County Highway Department Executive Director, Stewart Kline said. "That's another 152 units that will be coming in and out, so you line those two up at the roundabout."
Now, eminent domain looms over two homes awaiting demolition to make way for the Eppingham extension. The plans date back to a Concord corridor study commissioned by Tippecanoe County and the City of Lafayette. According to Kline, the study points out the need to consolidate multiple entrances to several densely populated neighborhoods.
"The result of that study identified some major problems along Concord. One of them Benjamin and Stones Crossings," Kline said. "Their two entrances are offset, which creates incredible traffic jams, morning and evening, trying to get out of those two subdivisions. They've also identified there's more development going up north of Benjamin."
That roundabout would then serve the existing subdivision and then also a new subdivision that will be right across from (Marcasite). That's another 152 units that will be coming in and out, so you line those two up at the roundabout
Bidding on the project opens this fall. Construction on Concord Road starts next summer.
Kline told News 18 that the county plans to widen Concord at some point in the future.