Round one of IHSAA Softball Sectionals come to a close

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school girl's softball started sectional play tonight. It’s time for teams to win or go home. Below are the scores from our local teams. There, you’ll find out who will be moving on to the semifinals.
SCORES:
CLASS 4A
Sectional No. 7 Harrison:
Harrison def. Kokomo, 16-5.
CLASS 3A
Sectional No. 18 Twin Lakes:
Twin Lakes def. North Montgomery, 3-2.
Western def. Northwestern, 25-0.
CLASS 2A
Sectional No. 38 Delphi:
Clinton Prairie def. Tipton, 5-3.
Delphi def. Benton Central, 13-2.
CLASS 1A
Sectional No. 52 North Miami:
Southwood def. North Miami - 7-2.
West Central def. North White, 13-0.
Sectional No. 53 Rossville:
Rossville def. Clinton Central, 3-2.
Sectional No. 54 Riverton Parke:
Central Catholic def. Attica, 3-2.
Riverton Parke def. Covington, 9-2.