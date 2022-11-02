Rossville Town Marshal uses police cruiser for Lafayette commute

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Town Marshal Ed Underwood has used his police cruiser to commute to and from Lafayette for about a year.
That's according to phone interviews with Underwood and Rossville Town Council President Dave Severt.
A man calling himself a concerned citizen sent News 18 several photos of Underwood's cruiser parked outside Arconic over the course of several weeks in October. The photos stopped coming in last week after a reporter confronted the town about the issue.
Underwood's actions appear to be in violation of Rossville's personnel handbook. A town policy states off-duty officers can drive police cars "to attend training, obtain warrants, and other police-related activity."
The town considers Underwood on-call while working at Arconic to respond to any major events in Rossville, Severt and Underwood said. That agreement, however, isn't reflected in the section of the personnel handbook that was provided to News 18.
Severt said the town is considering changing the policy. He declined to comment on any potential disciplinary action.
News 18 has requested records indicating how much taxpayer money was used to pay for the cruiser's fuel.