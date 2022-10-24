Rossville schools receive grant from IBM

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Rossville School District announced Monday it has received a $500,000 grant from IBM to boost cybersecurity.
Rossville was one of just ten school districts worldwide awarded a 2022 IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant.
The schools will be working with IBM's X-force to help them make improvements. That's according to Director of Technology at Rossville Schools, Dustin Shadbolt. He says IBM can step in and start to fix the problem if something were to happen while he isn't physically at the school.
"It's kind of an easy target. I mean we have no full time cybersecurity staff, " said Shadbolt. "We're making due with what we can get. And attackers know that. And they are targeting schools specifically because of that because we house a lot of data."
Rossville School District was selected to receive the grant among more than 120 applications from schools across the U.S.