Rossville man dies in four-vehicle crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 1050 West between Frankfort and Tipton.
According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to a crash around 12:06 p.m. Monday afternoon. Preliminary crash investigation states a Volkswagen heading west on SR 28, attempted to pass two pickup trucks pulling anhydrous tanks. A semi driven by 75-year-old Matthew Marley was traveling east when they collided. The Volkswagen sideswiped one of the pickup trucks and the semi. The semi lost control, crossed the center line, and struck the the second pickup truck head-on.
The 17-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was transported to Indiana University (IU) Tipton Hospital for minor injuries. One of the pickup drivers was not injured. Marley and the second pickup driver were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital via medical helicopter.
Marley was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor.