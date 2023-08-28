Ross-Ade Stadium will be Ready to Go for Season Opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - If you drive by Ross-Ade Stadium, you will see construction crews, cranes, and debris just five days before opening kick off. This has many Boilermaker fans wondering if Ross-Ade will be ready to go for game one.
"We're at the one yard line," Purdue Deputy Athletic Director, Ken Halpin, said.
Construction started after the 2022 season finished. The goal was to be ready for this year's season opener. Halpin said everything is going according to plan.
"The entire south end zone structure is here. We have our entrance way ready for all of our students to come experience the new student section. Our tunnel is up and running," he said. "Ready to go."
A major concern for many is if the grass will be ready for the Boilermakers to play on it.
"The grass is as beautiful as grass can look. We're ready for game day," Halpin reassured.
The stadium is in clean up mode. It may look like a lot, but Halpin says what's being worked on is designed to be pushed back until after the first kick off.
He says fans won't even notice it come game day.
"Every exit and every entrance will be ready to go. Everything's going to be clean," he said. "Just a few cosmetic touches, and a few things that the fan won't really experience."
Fans are going to experience Boilermaker football in a whole new fashion. Halpin thinks this new set up will bring more energy to not only the stadium, but the athletes on the field.
"The first thing they're going to see is our student section. All of the energy coming from the fans, our student athletes are going to feel like they've never felt before," he said.
The final touches on the stadium will finish with a dedication.
"I would say the final final element is going to be on our homecoming game when we actually Tiller Tunnel to all the donors and people who have committed to honoring this tunnel for Joe Tiller's legacy," Halpin said.