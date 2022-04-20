Rolls-Royce launches $204M aerospace expansion near Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's fast-growing Discovery Park District just landed a nearly quarter-billion-dollar investment.
As News 18 reported, Purdue officials just announced a $73 million high-speed propulsion lab planned for the district.
But Rolls-Royce topped that Thursday with the announcement of a $204 million project to expand one building and construct two new test facilities.
"We're talking 30 brand new jobs that pay over 90-thousand-dollars a piece," said West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission President Larry Oates.
Oates said the project is part of Purdue's expansion into the western part of campus.
"Now, we're going to the further portion of the western lands and now we're adding those jobs and more research facilities out there," he said. "This will really give a boon to the future for West Lafayette as far as development."
The company plans to add a new 60-thousand-square-foot wing to its existing aerospace building.
Development Director Erin Easter said Purdue, West Lafayette and Rolls-Royce have a decades-long relationship.
"In that building, they house 15 Rolls Royce employees currently who do testing and R-and-D work, so we had an existing relationship with Rolls Royce," she said.
Rolls-Royce will add 30 more jobs at two new testing facilities near Newman Road totaling nearly 60-thousand-square feet.
"It continues to diversify our economic base to create a sustainable network of corporations, business research throughout the entire community," Easter said.
Construction on the Rolls Royce expansion is set to begin this year.
The project will support the company's testing, research and design in hybrid electric and aerospace technology.