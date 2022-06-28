Rolling blackouts possible, 'highly unlikely' this summer in Indiana

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A recent report suggests as many as two thirds of Americans could experience rolling blackouts this summer. Tippecanoe County emergency officials say it's very unlikely for this area, but they are asking the public to be prepared if it does happen.
A report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation indicates parts of the country, including Indiana, are at a high risk of overloading the region's electrical grid. The report follows a National Weather Service assessment showing above average temperatures could be possible through August.
Any potential blackouts in this area would be controlled by the Mid-continent Independent System Operator, or MISO. MISO operates the power grid for 15 states.
Duke Energy spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht says if MISO decides a blackout is necessary, Duke Energy will work to keep the impact isolated.
"In an instance like that, we would work to make sure power outages were as limited in duration as possible,” Barbknecht said. “We would also take steps again to ensure that critical care facilities like hospitals, like water pumping stations aren't affected."
Tippecanoe County Emergency Management is also ready to respond to the potential outages. Director Smokey Anderson is prepared for the possible outages but says it would be surprising to see them.
"Around here, we have very reliable power,” Anderson said. “Yesterday I spoke with both Duke [Energy] and Tipmont [REMC] here for Tippecanoe County. It would be a very unlikely scenario for us."
Barbknecht says MISO would determine the duration and frequency of any potential blackouts, which is why she adds it is important for people to take steps now to help lower the chance of an outage.
"One of the things that we'd recommend that folks do is close their blinds on a really sunny day,” Barbknecht said. “We'd encourage them to bump their thermostat up to the highest comfortable setting."
If an outage is necessary, Anderson hopes people will be ready ahead of time.
"We want people to have a safe plan in place,” Anderson said. “Battery operated lights, LED lanterns. Those will burn for hours or days on one set of batteries. We just want people to be prepared to lose power."
Anderson also encourages people to be aware of potential carbon monoxide problems if an outage does happen. He says if you use a backup generator to power your home, the fumes from the generator can sometimes enter a home and pose a serious health risk.
Learn more about NERC’s 2022 Summer Reliability Assessment here.