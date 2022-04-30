Rokita sues BLM for not providing documents and tax info

INDIANA (WLFI) — Indiana's Attorney General is suing Black Lives Matter.
Todd Rokita is engaged in an on-going investigation into how the group uses money donated by Hoosiers.
He wants to force BLM to comply with an investigative demand as part of that investigation. That demand was issued to the group in February.
Rokita calls BLM a "house of cards," and said protecting Indiana consumers from the group is critical.
Rokita said the investigation is meant to determine whether BLM is violating the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, or the Indiana Nonprofit Corporation Act.