Robbery victim died of gunshot wounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The preliminary cause of death in a robbery attempt on August 4 has been released by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

According to a released statement, 21-year-old Jordan Angel Lee Loveall died of multiple gunshots to the torso in a homicide.

Two suspects in the homicide, 21-year-old David Trevino from Friona, Texas, and 23-year-old Adrian Suarez from Harford, Texas, were arrested for felony murder and brought to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Officials said the victim agreed to meet with the suspects to purchase illegal narcotics when they attempted to rob him.