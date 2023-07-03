 Skip to main content
Road Closures & Other Info For 2023 Stars and Stripes

Lafayette Stars and Stripes fireworks

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- The 2023 Stars and Stripes celebration is kicking off at 5:00 p.m. and fireworks at 10:00 p.m. on July 4th at Riehle Plaza in downtown Lafayette.

Here is the important information to know:

Road Closures

Downtown Area- Closures will begin at Noon and streets will reopen after the Fireworks start. 

  1. Second Street between Ferry and Columbia

  2. Main Street between Second and Third Streets

  3. Ferry Street closed at Third Street (accessible for Renaissance residents)

  4. Ferry Street will be close to all vehicular traffic west of Renaissance Garage  

Firework Set Up Area

  1. Canal Road at Lyboult Beginning at 6:00 p.m. until Midnight. 

  2. All Ramps going to Harrison Street bridge eastbound and westbound lanes from Canal rd. and 6th street and North River Road will be closed on Midnight July 3rd- Midnight July 4th. 

  3. Eastbound lanes of Harrison bridge will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to Midnight n July 4th. 

Parking

Both public parking garages in downtown Lafayette will be open and free for parking on July 4th. 

Event information

Vendors

  1. Kona Ice

  2. Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee

  3. The Guac Box

  4. Nanny Boo Kettle Corn

  5. Mullen Concessions

  6. Rollin’ in the Dough Pizza

  7. Tacos Mexico

Live Music Schedule

  • 6:00 p.m.: Lafayette Jeff Jazz Combo & Alumni Band

  • 7:00 p.m.: Clave Caribe (Latin Music band)

  • 8:00 p.m.: Lafayette Citizens Band & The Freedom Singers

  • 9:10 p.m.: Lafayette Citizens Band & The Freedom Singers (Again) 

All other information regarding the celebration can be found ‘here’.      

 

