Road Closures & Other Info For 2023 Stars and Stripes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- The 2023 Stars and Stripes celebration is kicking off at 5:00 p.m. and fireworks at 10:00 p.m. on July 4th at Riehle Plaza in downtown Lafayette.
Here is the important information to know:
Road Closures
Downtown Area- Closures will begin at Noon and streets will reopen after the Fireworks start.
Second Street between Ferry and Columbia
Main Street between Second and Third Streets
Ferry Street closed at Third Street (accessible for Renaissance residents)
Ferry Street will be close to all vehicular traffic west of Renaissance Garage
Firework Set Up Area
Canal Road at Lyboult Beginning at 6:00 p.m. until Midnight.
All Ramps going to Harrison Street bridge eastbound and westbound lanes from Canal rd. and 6th street and North River Road will be closed on Midnight July 3rd- Midnight July 4th.
Eastbound lanes of Harrison bridge will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to Midnight n July 4th.
Parking
Both public parking garages in downtown Lafayette will be open and free for parking on July 4th.
Event information
Vendors
Kona Ice
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee
The Guac Box
Nanny Boo Kettle Corn
Mullen Concessions
Rollin’ in the Dough Pizza
Tacos Mexico
Live Music Schedule
6:00 p.m.: Lafayette Jeff Jazz Combo & Alumni Band
7:00 p.m.: Clave Caribe (Latin Music band)
8:00 p.m.: Lafayette Citizens Band & The Freedom Singers
9:10 p.m.: Lafayette Citizens Band & The Freedom Singers (Again)
All other information regarding the celebration can be found ‘here’.