Riverside Park bathrooms destroyed in weekend vandalism

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Logansport police are investigating a weekend vandalism case at Riverside Park.
Logansport Police shared photos of the damage on its Facebook page. Officers said this happened at Riverside Park, and the images taken are what's left of the men's and women's bathrooms.
The police department wrote, "As the parks are opening with new activities and places for the citizens to take their families, acts like this can not and will not be tolerated."
Anyone with any information on who may be involved can reach out to police.
Please call 574-722-6060.