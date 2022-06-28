Riverfest looking for entries for the Voyageur Canoe Races

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Each summer, Wabash Riverfest brings the Greater Lafayette community together to celebrate our local river. Wabash Riverfest is just under two weeks away and organizers are looking for your help to make it as memorable as possible.
One of the marquee events of the one day festival, the canoe races, is still looking for four or five more teams to fill out the schedule. Organizers are hoping to inspire more canoe crews to join in on the fun.
"You know how many opportunities do you get to get out and actually race in a canoe on the Wabash River?" said race organizer Jon Munn. "I mean it's so much fun. Once the teams try it they're back out year after year. It's a matter of bringing new teams in."
One of those teams will consist of some of your very own News 18 on-air personalities
The canoe race isn't the only fun activity that Riverfest has to offer. Multiple wildlife professionals will be on-hand to show off many of the native animal species that live along the Wabash River. Bike Lafayette is hosting a bike rodeo for kids.
There are even opportunities for a relaxing float trip down the Wabash.
If you're interested in going head-to-head against WLFI in a race click HERE for all the info on how you can sign up.