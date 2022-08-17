Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon.
Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission.
"Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just about being affordable, it's not just about being a provider of exceptional care, but you have to do both."
Riggs provides quality health care for those who otherwise may not get it.
"We provide comprehensive primary care. We provide adult care services pediatric services, women's health, OBGYN services throughout our 8 to 10 county surrounding region.” Said Hountz.
Riggs' Frankfort office has multiple exam rooms, a procedure room, and all of the tools necessary to provide quality health care. There are even on hand translators for those who may not speak English.
Frankfort will be Riggs' third location, the original being right here in Lafayette.
"Our namesake was a pediatrician, Wendall Riggs, from Lafayette, a so beloved pediatrician there, he started Riggs in 1988 for those children care,” Hountz said.
Since 1988, Dr. Riggs has left a great impact in northwest Indiana with one soul goal in mind.
"We see community members regardless of their ability to pay. That's part of our mission."
Riggs Community Health Center in Frankfort is now accepting patients. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m-5:30 p.m