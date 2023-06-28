Richard Allen confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The information is in a trove of documents unsealed by Special Judge Fran Gull today. Gull ordered the unsealing of 118 documents tied to the case.
According to the documents, Prosecutors say the suspect, Richard Allen, repeatedly confessed to his wife. In an effort to subpoena records from the Westville Correctional Facility, prosecutors told a judge that Allen made a phone call to his wife on April third of this year.
According to their filing, Allen admitted several times that he killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
A transcript of that call confirms that Allen made the admission. His wife reportedly ended the phone call "abruptly."
Other documents released today give more insight into how the girls died.
According to their autopsies, both died of wounds "caused by a sharp object.
Articles of clothing were also missing from the murder scene, including a pair of underwear and a sock.
The documents unsealed today also include State Police analysis of items taken from Allen's home during a search warrant last year.
In one, filed on June 13th, the State Police Laboratory determined that a bullet found between the girls' bodies had been cycled through Allen's gun.
Allen's defense attorneys are contesting that evidence.
The order did list several documents that will remain sealed:
- Original, unredacted Affidavit for the Probable Cause shall remain sealed as it lists names of juvenile witnesses;
- The transport order previously entered shall remain sealed for security purposes
- The Defense Ex Parte Motions and related Orders shall remain sealed pursuant to long established case law."
"All other pleadings filed prior to the date of this order shall be unsealed and made available to the public."
Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.