Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Richard Allen confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

AllenPerpWalkSTILL

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The information is in a trove of documents unsealed by Special Judge Fran Gull today. Gull ordered the unsealing of 118 documents tied to the case.  

To view the documents, click HERE.

According to the documents, Prosecutors say the suspect, Richard Allen, repeatedly confessed to his wife. In an effort to subpoena records from the Westville Correctional Facility, prosecutors told a judge that Allen made a phone call to his wife on April third of this year.

According to their filing, Allen admitted several times that he killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

A transcript of that call confirms that Allen made the admission. His wife reportedly ended the phone call "abruptly."

Other documents released today give more insight into how the girls died.

According to their autopsies, both died of wounds "caused by a sharp object.

Articles of clothing were also missing from the murder scene, including a pair of underwear and a sock.

The documents unsealed today also include State Police analysis of items taken from Allen's home during a search warrant last year.

In one, filed on June 13th, the State Police Laboratory determined that a bullet found between the girls' bodies had been cycled through Allen's gun.

Allen's defense attorneys are contesting that evidence.

The order did list several documents that will remain sealed:

  • Original, unredacted Affidavit for the Probable Cause shall remain sealed as it lists names of juvenile witnesses;
  • The transport order previously entered shall remain sealed for security purposes
  • The Defense Ex Parte Motions and related Orders shall remain sealed pursuant to long established case law."

"All other pleadings filed prior to the date of this order shall be unsealed and made available to the public."

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

