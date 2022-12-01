Richard Allen Case: Unfired bullets at scene

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — We are learning more about gun evidence connected to the Delphi double homicide case.
Legal experts are weighing in about how it could impact Richard Allen's case. The probable cause affidavit leading to Allen's arrest revealed an unfired bullet found at the murder scene between the girls' bodies was allegedly ejected from a gun owned by Allen.
He told investigators he didn't know how the bullet was at the site, that he is unfamiliar with the location and he has never loaned his gun to anyone.
Attorney Daniel Henke says the timeline connecting Allen to the gun is telling.
"I think it is no coincidence that the gun was seized in a search warrant right about the time that their arrest took place rather than a long wait, outside of that it's a lot more thin," Henke said.
Allen is charged with murdering the girls during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017.
The released information indicated Allen's charges of two counts of felony murder were the result of an accompanying aggravating act, the abduction of the girls who were walked from the bridge to a nearby secluded piece of property where their bodies were found along the banks of Deer Creek.