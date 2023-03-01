 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Reward offered after bald eagle killed in southern Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR Generic.jpg

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest after a bald eagle was shot and killed in southern Indiana.

The shooting occurred Saturday between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. northeast of Jasper in Dubois County, said Joe Haywood of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“I collected that bird, went and took it to a vet’s office,” Haywood told The Indianapolis Star. “We had x-rays done and by those we were able to tell there (was) some shrapnel inside of it. It had obviously been shot by some type of firearm.”

The eagle was found about 50 yards off of County Road 300, which Haywood said is a heavily traveled area.

A reward of up to $500 is possible for information leading to an arrest of a suspect, Haywood said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen a stopped or slowed vehicle in the area to call the DNR Law Enforcement District 7 headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782.

