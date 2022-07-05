Resolution paves way for ouster of Trustee Taletha Coles

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township board members are taking the first step toward ousting Trustee Taletha Coles from office.
The legal move is made possible by a new state law effective July 1 that establishes a four-step process to remove rogue trustees.
"I think the community is suffering because of this. ... We don't know what's going down there," Fairfield Township Board President Perry Schnarr said. "She won't let us know, and she just gives us bits and pieces."
A draft resolution shared with media focuses on Coles' refusal to release financial records. The resolution states "only three out of 36 months of credit card statements, and one month of checking and savings account statements have been released..."
Board Member Monica Casanova said Coles is refusing to fulfill her official duties as trustee. Casanova supports the legal move even though Coles' term is over at the end of the year.
"As a promise to our residents, to our Fairfield township residents who clamored ... for something to happen, and our legislators listened, so how can we sit back in good conscience and not use the tool that's available to us now?" Casanova said.
What the resolution doesn't mention is Coles and the township are under criminal investigation by Indiana State Police. As News 18 reported, troopers earlier this year raided township properties across Lafayette.
Meanwhile, Schnarr said he's hesitant to pass the resolution but feels his hands are tied.
"I don't know if it's worth doing because she is out at the end of the year but, you know, just give us stuff," he said. "Let us know what's going on."
A public hearing on the resolution will happen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Tippecanoe County Office Building.
If passed, similar resolutions will be considered by the county commissioners, county council and, finally, the circuit court judge.
News 18 has repeatedly reached out to Coles for comment but hasn't heard back.