...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Residents escape house engulfed in flames

fire truck

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — All the people inside a Chesterton home managed to get out while the house was on fire Sunday night. 

Clinton County dispatch said a call came in around 9:24 p.m. about a home on County Road 350 East engulfed in flames with multiple people inside. Minutes later, all the people inside the home were out of the burning structure. 

As of the publication of this article, first responders are on the scene and fighting the fire. News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available. 