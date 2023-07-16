Residents escape house engulfed in flames

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — All the people inside a Chesterton home managed to get out while the house was on fire Sunday night.
Clinton County dispatch said a call came in around 9:24 p.m. about a home on County Road 350 East engulfed in flames with multiple people inside. Minutes later, all the people inside the home were out of the burning structure.
As of the publication of this article, first responders are on the scene and fighting the fire. News 18 will continue to provide updates as they become available.