Residential Rezoning Approved For Corner of State St. and River Rd.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--The June Meeting for the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission happened June 21st. At the meeting one of the revitalization projects in West Lafayette took a step closer to becoming reality.
The Landmark Properties Levee development is a two seven story buildings with both residential and commercial space.
The Property would be located on the corner of State street and river road.
It would take the place of Bruno's, Campus inn, La Hacienda China 1, Puccini's and Rubia flower market.
To make the development into reality the area must be rezoned from commercial only to commercial and residential.
At the Area Plan Commission meeting the board unanimously passed the rezone request to make that happen.
Attorney for Landmark Properties, Kevin Riley, shares was the next steps are now that the rezoning has passed.
"We will be in front of West Lafayette city council in July City council will vote to hopefully vote to approve and at that point we will move forward," Riley said.
If approved by the city, construction will start in late 2023 or early 2024.