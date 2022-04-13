Republicans Hass and Radice race for state rep. nomination

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&