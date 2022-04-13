 Skip to main content
Republicans Hass and Radice race for state rep. nomination

  • Updated
  • 0
James Hass (left) and Tim Radice (right)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two candidates seek the Republican nomination to become the next District 27 state representative.

The district encompasses most of Lafayette and some of Tippecanoe County.

News 18 is previewing important local races ahead of the May 4 primary election.

The District 27 race on the Republican side includes James Hass and Tim Radice.

Radice said he is an advocate for the working poor, a supporter of small business and a critic of mask and vaccine mandates.

"I am a regular guy for regular people and I am looking out for regular people, especially working class poor and the middle class, in general," Radice said.

Hass said his focus is on public education and concerns about curriculum.

"Right now, the public is very concerned about what's going on their schools. ... We find that our test scores are getting worse, not better," Hass said.

Radice alleges Hass isn't living within the district and hasn't filed important campaign finance information.

Hass argued he hasn't raised or spent any money. He admits he's rehabbing his Lafayette home and can't currently occupy it.

"Legally, I reside there. ... In the case of an established person, it's where their property is located and I have lived in Lafayette probably about 40 of the last 62 years," Hass said.

"Let's just say, hypothetically, I lose and somebody on the Democratic side could easily bring up, 'Hey, you don't live here and you haven't done these campaign finance laws like everybody else,'" Radice said.

The candidates are running against long-time incumbent Shelia Klinker, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary. News 18 will follow up with her closer to the November general election.

