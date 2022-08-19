Report: Lafayette police officer assaulted by teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fight resulted in a Lafayette police officer being put in choke hold by a teen.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a fight broke out at a shopping plaza across the street from Jefferson High School.
According to Lafayette Police, this fight was a continuation of a fight that occurred at a party prior to the incident.
A Lafayette Police officer that attempted to break up the fight was then put into a choke hold by one of the teens.
That juvenile then attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was later apprehended. The officer involved was not injured.
The four teenagers that were arrested range in age from 14 to 17, and were charged with resisting law enforcement and battery.
The one juvenile who put the officer into that choke hold is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.