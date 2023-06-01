Rep. Jim Baird reacts to debt ceiling vote

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We're hearing from Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, about the House of Representative's last-minute vote to suspend the nation's borrowing limit.
The bill suspends the nation's debt limit through January 2025. The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation over the weekend.
Baird represents Indiana's 4th Congressional District, which encompasses Greater Lafayette. In a statement to News 18, Baird says:
"Under President Biden, our deficit has grown by $6 trillion, and our debt has reached $31 trillion for the first time in U.S. history. While Congressional Democrats engaged in unprecedented spending sprees last Congress, hardworking Hoosiers paid the price with record-breaking inflation, supply chain shortages, and surging interest rates. House Republicans passed a debt ceiling solution over a month ago while we waited for the president to come to the table, and now that he has, we are once again ready to avoid a historic economic crisis by addressing the debt ceiling. My Republican colleagues and I never stopped fighting for the American people, and I believe this bill is an important first step in reining in Democrats’ unchecked spending and implementing guard rails that will save future generations from insurmountable debt. Though I am disappointed that we are once again faced with an 11th-hour deal, the consequences of defaulting on our national debt are too dire and I believe cutting the deficit by over $2 trillion is a strong down payment. My constituents deserve the economic certainty this legislation delivers, which is why I voted in favor of this bipartisan solution.”