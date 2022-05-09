Rensselaer's Staddon Field reaches fundraising goal, receives "CreatINg Places" grant

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) – News 18 shared in March about a crowdfunding campaign taking place for a youth baseball field in Rensselaer. Now, the organizers of that campaign have learned whether the State of Indiana will match the funding for the upgrades to the ballpark.
Rensselaer Baseball, Inc. has been working to raise $37,500 to renovate Staddon Field. The effort has been part of the state’s “CreatINg Places” campaign. Last month, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced it will be matching the community’s contribution.
The goal of this crowdfunding campaign is to revitalize the ballpark by adding a new playing surface and making ADA-compliant upgrades to the seating areas and restroom facilities. The local organization had until April 23 to raise the money. More than 6,000 individual donors contributed to the campaign.
RBI board member Stace Pickering says it has been a community-wide effort to make this possible.
"It gets back to love where you live, right? You know, small town community, Rensselaer. If you need something, they come together,” Pickering said. “Over 60 sponsors. Sponsors we've never had before. People that were involved in RBI 20 years ago have come back and helped us out. The founding fathers of RBI came back and were a big sponsor of it. It was really awesome to see the community come together like that."
Some of the renovations have already begun. Contractors have placed a new playing surface on the field. Pickering says coaches and players have had high praise for what is one of many improvements to come.
“We did have our first games on it last week,” Pickering said. “The kids loved it. The coaches were talking about how much better it is. So yeah, the field has already been fixed. Now we're working on the concrete pad and the upgraded restrooms. Still a lot more work to be done out there, but already, it's a vast improvement."
Pickering says all of the remaining upgrades will be completed this year. He says they hope to be finished before the end of the baseball season, but they are not sure if that will happen at this point.
This is the third successful “CreatINg Places” campaign for Rensselaer and the fourth overall for Jasper County since the state program began in 2016.