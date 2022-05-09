 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rensselaer's Staddon Field reaches fundraising goal, receives "CreatINg Places" grant

  • 0
Staddon Field Rensselaer.bmp

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) – News 18 shared in March about a crowdfunding campaign taking place for a youth baseball field in Rensselaer. Now, the organizers of that campaign have learned whether the State of Indiana will match the funding for the upgrades to the ballpark.

Rensselaer Baseball, Inc. has been working to raise $37,500 to renovate Staddon Field. The effort has been part of the state’s “CreatINg Places” campaign. Last month, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced it will be matching the community’s contribution.

The goal of this crowdfunding campaign is to revitalize the ballpark by adding a new playing surface and making ADA-compliant upgrades to the seating areas and restroom facilities. The local organization had until April 23 to raise the money. More than 6,000 individual donors contributed to the campaign.

RBI board member Stace Pickering says it has been a community-wide effort to make this possible.

"It gets back to love where you live, right? You know, small town community, Rensselaer. If you need something, they come together,” Pickering said. “Over 60 sponsors. Sponsors we've never had before. People that were involved in RBI 20 years ago have come back and helped us out. The founding fathers of RBI came back and were a big sponsor of it. It was really awesome to see the community come together like that."

Some of the renovations have already begun. Contractors have placed a new playing surface on the field. Pickering says coaches and players have had high praise for what is one of many improvements to come.

“We did have our first games on it last week,” Pickering said. “The kids loved it. The coaches were talking about how much better it is. So yeah, the field has already been fixed. Now we're working on the concrete pad and the upgraded restrooms. Still a lot more work to be done out there, but already, it's a vast improvement."

Pickering says all of the remaining upgrades will be completed this year. He says they hope to be finished before the end of the baseball season, but they are not sure if that will happen at this point.

This is the third successful “CreatINg Places” campaign for Rensselaer and the fourth overall for Jasper County since the state program began in 2016.

Tags

Recommended for you