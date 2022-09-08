 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rensselaer teacher's aide charged with child molestation, child pornography possession

  • 0
Shane Nuss mugshot

Shane Nuss, a teacher's aide for Rensselaer Schools, has been charged with child molestation and possession of child pornography.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Rensselaer teacher's aide is behind bars for alleged child molestation and possession of child pornography.

30-year-old Shane Nuss was employed as a teacher's aide for Rensselaer Schools. An elementary student accused Nuss of touching them inappropriately on April 26.

Nuss was placed on paid leave for the remainder of the school year while the investigation continued. Investigators say they found animated images of child pornography on Nuss's computer. There was also further evidence located in relation to the initial complaint from the student.

Nuss faces felony charges of child molesting and possession of child pornography.

He's being held in the Jasper County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you