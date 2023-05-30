Remembering the Life of Lafayette Coach Jerry Madlung.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Lafayette coaching legend passed away at age 66 on Monday May 29th, 2023.
Jerry Madlung began his coaching career back in 1996 for the Lafayette 56ers.
Since his start three decades ago, Jerry Madlung has coached football at Tecumseh and Sunnyside Middle schools. Plus, he was the shot put and discus coach for track and field at Lafayette Jeff Highschool.
But, before becoming a coach the Lafayette native was quite the athlete himself. To this day, Madlung still holds the Shot put record at Jeff, setting it all the way back in 1965.
Coach Madlung was also a star football player for the Bronchos, later taking his football career to Indiana University.
Madlung’s wife Laurie says his success in sports is what got him into coaching in the first place.
“He was able to go from Lafayette Jeff and go to a big 10 university. He got to experience that and he wanted anyone that could to be able to experience that,” Laurie said.
His family remembers him as a tough coach, one that will push you to your limit. His son Jeramy experienced this first hand, being coached by his dad growing up.
“Everyone has had a coach Jerry Moment. Where at the time they didn’t know it was going to be something that was going to be memorable. They were probably having a bad time with it . But then later on they just know that's the moment they turned around, that's the time that somebody started to believe in them to the point where they weren't going to let them fail. Even if it meant yelling and screaming. Even if it meant going over it again and again and again he was going to make you better,” Jeramy shared.
Coach Madlung’s Family says he has contributed to “dozens” of Lafayette athletes taking their career to the next level. His wife adds, for him it was always a lot more about the athlete than it was about the sport.
“He loved football, he loved track but he would always keep track of the athletes even if they didn’t know it he was keeping track of them.”
Jerry Madlung’s funeral service is taking place Friday, June 2nd at the Hippensteel Funeral Home starting at 7 pm.
His kids and wife invite anyone who has been impacted by coach Madlung to come celebrate his life and legacy with them.