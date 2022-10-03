Remaining safe during harvest season

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Harvest is in full-swing and that means it's a busy time of year for farmers.
Farmers across the country are working long hours to get their crops in while they can.
“The most important thing at the end of the day is to be able to be here in one piece, and be healthy, when this harvest is over," said Purdue Agricultural Safety Specialist, Ed Sheldon.
Ed Sheldon gathers research and collects data each year for the Farm Fatality Report.
"We documented 20 deaths on Indiana farms with individuals ranging from 1-year-old to in their 80s," said Sheldon.
The most recent Indiana Farm Fatality Report indicates 20 farm-related fatalities happened in 2020.
"I guess the good news in that is the 20 deaths is a decline from the previous year," said Sheldon. "I believe we were at 25 last year and it also reflects a long term decline that we’ve seen over the last 40 years or so where our average number of deaths per year does decline."
Sheldon says 20 deaths is still too many, but for now trends are declining.
"That number could go up again next year and it does go up and down and varies by year," said Sheldon. "But fortunately the long-term trend is declining, which is good news. "
Through the years, Sheldon says there's been a common factor in a lot of the farm fatalities.
"Predominantly tractors are involved in about half of our farm fatalities," said Sheldon. "Part of that isn't necessarily that they're necessarily that hazardous, but every farm utilizes a tractor. So they're so ubiquitous."
While Sheldon is reminding farmers to stay safe, he says vehicle driers on the road need to be respectful on the road.
"That farmer, or that person driving the tractor, or that ruck, really probably doesn't want to be blocking traffic any more than you want to be blocked," said Sheldon." So please give these folks just a little consideration and a few minutes. As soon as they get the opportunity, they will pull off and you can pass."
Sheldon says every year it's not uncommon to see accidents between farm equipment and vehicles.
"Every year we do see roadway accidents and unfortunately most of those are probably due to impatience on somebody's part," said Sheldon. "Take your time, if you have to follow a tractor for a little while it's probably no more than sitting at one stoplight so give the farmers a little bit of a break. Let them get their harvest done and then they'll be off the road for a while."