Registration open for Subaru CASA Cycling Challenge

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is now open for the 2023 Subaru CASA Cycling Challenge.
The challenge is a fun way for participants to test their endurance for 24 hours while also contributing towards a good cause.
The CASA program helps abused and neglected children in need.
According to a news release, $112,000 was raised in last year's challenge.
The event takes place at the SIA test track in Lafayette from 10 a.m. August 5 to 10 a.m. August 6.
Registration fees cost 160 dollars for each solo rider, and 80 dollars for each team member.