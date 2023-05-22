Registration Open for Purdue Small Farm Education Field Day

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Small Farm Education Field Day is set to take place this summer.
If you're interested in learning about gardening, or improving your small farm, this event is just for you!
The field day will take place on Thursday, July 27.
Registration is now open for the event. If you're interested in participating, you can click here to register.
Petrus Langenhoven is the Director of the Purdue Student Farm. He says this event provides many benefits.
"The experience has been wonderful," said Langenhoven. "From all the comments we've received people really find it informative, engaging and refreshing. Also, being able to speak directly to the specialist means a lot to them."
Langenhoven says there's guest will be able to see multiple demonstrations at the field day.
Each demonstration showcases different aspects of small farming.
Guest will be able to network with other small farmers, ask questions and see the demonstrations in-person.
"Hearing first hand and seeing the examples that are being demonstrated," said Langenhoven. "You can actually go on your knees or whatever to look at things and ask questions, really detailed questions. That is the experience that these extension specialists can share with you."
A few of the demonstrations include learning about raised garden beds for vegetable production and post harvest food safety.
If you would like more information about what demonstrations are being offered, click here.
On the day of the event, guests need to arrive early to check-in from 8 to 9 a.m.
Demonstrations will begin at 9 and the event last until Noon.
Registration closes on July 20th.