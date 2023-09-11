Registration open for Prophetstown's Trail of Scarecrows

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're getting into the fall spirit, here's something you might want to check out.
Prophetstown State Park is inviting you to create your own scarecrow from scratch for its 14th annual Trail of Scarecrows beginning next month.
Those scarecrows will be displayed along Prophetstown's paved accessible trail, and the public will also have a chance to vote for their favorite scarecrow.
All donations benefit the Interpretive Services Fund for Education, Arts, Culture, and History programs at Prophetstown.
Registration ends September 18th. For more information, call Jenna Parks Freeman at 765-320-0503 or email jparks@dnr.IN.gov.
The event takes place from October 1st through November 5th.