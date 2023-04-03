Registration open for Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue students have the opportunity to get fresh vegetables.
That's because registration is now open for the 2023 Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass.
"We provide a lot of sweet peppers, we provide a lot of grape tomatoes and we provide a lot of onions," said Purdue Student Farm Manger, Chris Adair.
“We have produce that are considered staples in a home kitchen,” said Adair. “But also we provide you with things that might move you out of your comfort zone a little bit that maybe challenges you to maybe try some new dishes or new items.”
The vegetables will be provided every week from June through November.
“Each of those 22 weeks they’ll come to the farm and pick up a box of produce," said Adair.
Those who signup will head to the Purdue Student Farm every Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. to pick up your box of produce.
Registration will close when 100 people are signed up.
“Our goal with that is so provide enough produce for you that you can potentially skip out on at least one trip to the grocery store," said Adair.
With a variety of vegetables grown on the farm, Adair says the produce provided each week won’t always be the same.
“It’ll be a ton of different items," said Adair. "So last season we had 42 different items in the box over the course of the season.”
The Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass started when the COVID pandemic hit.
“Really the big why is the dining courts had to shut down for that period of time during Covid," said Adair. "So we lost our biggest market. We were selling the vast majority of our produce to the dining courts.”
Adair said they had a lot of success with it, so they decided to continue the program.
He says there's many benefits to purchasing the pass.
“It’s fresher because we pick usually everything 2-3 days max before the Friday pickup," said Adair. "So the time it’s been in a cooler to the time it’s off of the vine is a shortened period of time, so things tend to be fresher and taste better.”
Not only is it fresher, but he says the season pass also supports Purdue students.
"It supports their ability to learn and eventually be someone who can go out and work in the food system, in whatever manner that means for them."
If you would like to register for the season pass, or find more information, click here.