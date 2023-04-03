 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Registration open for Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass

  • 0

Purdue students can now register for the Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue students have the opportunity to get fresh vegetables.

That's because registration is now open for the 2023 Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass.

"We provide a lot of sweet peppers, we provide a lot of grape tomatoes and we provide a lot of onions," said Purdue Student Farm Manger, Chris Adair. 

“We have produce that are considered staples in a home kitchen,” said Adair. “But also we provide you with things that might move you out  of your comfort zone a little bit that maybe challenges  you to maybe try some new dishes or new items.”

The vegetables will be provided every week from June through November.

“Each of those 22 weeks they’ll come to the farm and pick up a box of produce," said Adair. 

Those who signup will head to the Purdue Student Farm every Friday between 4 and 6 p.m. to pick up your box of produce.

Registration will close when 100 people are signed up.

“Our goal with that is so provide enough produce for you that you can potentially skip out on at least one trip to the grocery store," said Adair. 

With a variety of vegetables grown on the farm, Adair says the produce provided each week won’t always be the same.

“It’ll be a ton of different items," said Adair. "So last season we had 42 different items in the box over the course of the season.”

The Boilermaker Vegetable Season Pass started when the COVID pandemic hit. 

 “Really the big why is the dining courts had to shut down for that period of time during Covid," said Adair. "So we lost our biggest market. We were selling the vast majority of our produce to the dining courts.”

Adair said they had a lot of success with it, so they decided to continue the program. 

He says there's many benefits to purchasing the pass.

“It’s fresher because we pick usually everything 2-3 days max before the Friday pickup," said Adair. "So the time it’s been in a cooler to the time it’s off of the vine is a shortened period of time, so things tend to be fresher and taste better.” 

 Not only is it fresher, but he says the season pass also supports Purdue students. 

"It supports their ability to learn and eventually be someone who can go out and work in the food system, in whatever manner that means for them."

If you would like to register for the season pass, or find more information, click here

