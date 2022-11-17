Redo on Ninth and Kossuth closes Lafayette intersection again

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction has closed a busy Lafayette intersection for the second time in a year.
The intersection of Ninth and Kossuth streets was closed for about a month last fall as construction workers installed brick pavers to help with flooding issues.
Now, about a year later, workers with the same company are ripping those bricks back up. The intersection is sunken in places where the bricks settled, making for a bumpy ride.
"It's gotten progressively worse," City Engineer Jeremy Grenard told Board of Works members last week. "We've even had instances of bricks coming out at that location and we've had to get up there and put them back in quickly. Once a few bricks come out, it unravels quickly."
Crews with Milestone Contractors are smoothing out a big dip on the north side of the intersection, forcing drivers to find a detour. The work comes with a $40,000 price tag.
Grenard believes the fix can't wait until after winter.
"It won't fix all the settlement that we're seeing in the whole intersection, but we wanted to get this work done ahead of winter because we'll have snow plows on it," Grenard said during the meeting.
Last year's $600,000 project resulted in a slight ledge where the roads intersect. Grenard believes the bricks are settling by the shock of cars and trucks driving over that ledge.
The intersection should reopen, for now, in the next few days. It's unclear how the city will permanently fix the crossing.
A spokesperson for Milestone Contractors referred questions to the City of Lafayette.
Grenard and other city engineering staff weren't available Thursday for comment.