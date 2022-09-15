Red Devils improve to 12-0-1 after rolling past Harrison

A strong second half propels West Lafayette past Harrison, 2-0.
West Lafayette hit the road to face non-conference rival, Harrison, on Thursday evening.
The Red Devils have not lost a game yet this season, and have outscored opponents 67-8.
Their closest game so far was a 2-2 tie against Bremen.
Harrison (5-4-1) was looking to snap West Lafayette's win streak.
Both teams had shots on goal, but neither team could get on the board in the first half.
33 seconds into the second half, West Lafayette's Maurice Reimer slipped one past Raider keeper Bennett Robison.
"At halftime, we had gotten used to the field," Reimer said. "It just took us a little bit to really get into the game. And then as soon as the second half kickoff, we were on our A-game."
The Red Devils went up 1-0.
Reimer said instead of focusing on defense to avoid a Harrison equalizer, the Red Devils just wanted to keep scoring.
"We were ecstatic and we just wanted to keep going," Reimer said.
West Lafayette did just that, and at the 30:34 mark, Reimer struck again.
He shrugged his shoulders to fans, and the Red Devils went up 2-0.
"I couldn't believe it," Reimer said. "But at the same time, I could."
Harrison had chances to answer, but nothing could get past keeper Andrew von Werder.
West Lafayette defeated county rival Harrison, 2-0, and improves to 12-0-1 overall.
"It's huge," Reimer said. "Harrison is always a really big game for us, probably the biggest game in the normal season, so this is definitely a huge win for us."
The Red Devils next challenge will be at home against Frankfort on Tuesday, September 20th.