Red Devils heading into this year with confidence, poise, and a winning mentality

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As we wind down our camp Frenzy tour we move a little closer to home. Now. It's time to take a look at the West Lafayette Red Devils.
West Lafayette is a program built on success. But with a lot of success comes bitter defeat.
Last season the Red Devils came up short of a state title losing to Bishop Chatard in the Semi-State Championship.
That loss still stings, and it’s what's driving this team to victory this year.
Head coach Shane Fry said, “There’s only one team in Indiana that doesn’t end their season with a loss. our guys are hungry, they need to do everything they can and want to compete, and want to get back to that spot again to have another chance.”
However, getting back to the big stage won’t be an easy task. After all, West Side lost several key players after last season. And now, the team is working to fill those gaps.
Fry told Sports 18, “Our main focus has been figuring out sort of the puzzle pieces where we can put our players to make the most competitive team. You know all summer you’re just kind of in shoulder pads and not playing real football. So once we get going with some real football we’ll have a better idea of who can play where”
But according to players, helping the team get to where it needs to be won’t take long.
A lot of the player's belief in each other is giving the team the confidence it needs heading into week one.
Senior right tackle Benjamin Burgett said, “We don’t rebuild, we reload. We get new guys every year, they fill the spots, we do hard work, and we make up for what we’ve lost.”
Right now the Red Devils are focusing on one game at a time, and making sure they get better week by week.
That way come October, the team will be ready to make a deep post-season run.
The Red Devils start this season off the way they did last year, facing Harrison on the road.
That game will kick off on August 18th at Harrison.