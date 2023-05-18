Records break at Boys Track and Field Sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Boys Track and Field started postseason action tonight. Sectionals took place around the state and many athletes hoped to make a deep run in the tournament.
In Sectional number 10 West Lafayette, the Raiders were looking for their fifth consecutive sectional title. Spoiler alert, they would easily get it.
The Raiders ended up with a final score of 180, blowing out their competition by more than 50 points.
Raiders very own Andres Negron-Carrero set a new school and sectional record tonight in the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.33.
Also setting a school record is West Lafayette’s Wyatt Curl. Curl cleared 15-9 ¼ in the pole vault.
To see how individuals did, and where your team finished, you can click here for Sectional 10.
Below are other results from other sectionals.
OTHER SCORES:
Baseball:
Seeger def. Attica, 19-3.
Delphi def. Fountain Central, 10-3.
West Central def. Faith Christian, 15-1.
LCC def. North Montgomery, 10-5.
Softball:
Seeger def. Attica, 4-3.
Benton Central def. Pioneer, 17-4.
Noblesville def. Lafayette Jeff, 14-4.
Westfield def. McCutcheon, 8-6.
LCC def. Faith Christian, 10-7.
Western def. Harrison, 7-6.