Record soybean yields in Indiana forecasted by USDA

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana farmers are on track to reach record soybean yields this year, according to the USDA’s crop report.
“What we ended up getting in 2021 was 59.5 bushels, which was our record yield,” said Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist, Shaun Casteel. “So this year if we realize 60 bushels per acre it will be a new record.”
According to the report, Indiana famers also anticipate harvesting more soybeans this year compared to corn.
“I do think a large part of that is probably due to the fertilizer prices, nitrogen in particular on the corn side, and so that edged it to the soybeans,” said Casteel. “But I think they’re responding to that and doing well.”
In order to reach he record of 60 bushels per acre, Casteel says Mother Nature will need to cooperate.
"We need good temperatures, good sunlight and moisture to do that. It's just like any plant you have at home. If you have a peace lily in the house, and you haven't watered it, it’ll start to droop down, it's not going to do as well,” said Casteel. “That's the same case as our soybeans right now. If we don't get the water to continue filling those out, we're not going to realize that 60 bushel."
The report says Indiana farmers anticipate harvesting 5.83 million acres of soybeans. That's up 190 thousand acres from last year.
Casteel says it’s a critical time for soybeans.
“What month makes or breaks soybeans? It's august and September,” said Casteel. “Those two months, that's the 30 day period that makes or breaks soybeans."
For Indiana's corn crop, the USDA's projected corn yield is lower this year at 189 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from 2021.
However, Purdue Extension Corn Specialist, Dan Quinn says that's still pretty good.
"A lot of corn has really come around recently with the weather we've had and predicting 189 bushels per acre is pretty good,” said Quinn. “That's about 5% above trend yield for the state of Indiana. So we're looking pretty good based on this report.”
Quinn says while the projected corn yields look decent, Indiana is down for acres of corn planted and overall predicted production.
"For the state of Indiana we're down about 6% in total acres in corn,” said Quinn. “So when you look at the total production that we're going to have in corn for the state of Indiana we're down about 9%.”
Quinn and Casteel both agree; prices and availability for nitrogen fertilizer was a big factor for farmers this year when deciding what to plant.
“With fertilizer prices being double and nitrogen demand for corn crop, that's pretty significant for a lot of farmers,” said Quin. “So there's probably a lot of farmers that decided to move to soybeans this year rather than corn due to those concerns."
The crop report says Hoosier farms will harvest 4.95 million acres of corn this year, which is down 320 thousand acres from last year.
Quinn says it’s common to see prices change when these reports are released.
“A big thing we saw right when this report came out, especially on the corn side, is a lot of the prices went up,” said Quinn. “But this is the first yield estimate, and crop report, they put out. They’ll continue to put it out monthly throughout the rest of the year.”
Quinn says as the reports continue to be released each month, the yield estimates will become more accurate.
“We always say it’s just a yield estimate in August by the USDA,” said Quinn. “The true story will be when the combines start rolling this fall and we’ll really see what those yields are.”