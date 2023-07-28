Recap of News 18's 2023 Fair Coverage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT EDT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, which remains in effect
through midnight EDT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning storms have slowed temperature
rises...but much of the area will see heat indices exceeding 100
degrees by later this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Recap of News 18's 2023 Fair Coverage

  • Updated
  • 0

Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair swine show

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2023 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has come to an end. 

News 18's crew was at the fair all week covering a variety of events, activities and livestock shows. 

Here's a recap of the week! 

Monday, July 24: 

A look at Monday's antique tractor parade, horse & pony show and dairy cattle show.

Tuesday, July 25: 

Kids had a blast dressing up for the Little Farmer Parade put on by The Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau.

Little Farmer Parade at Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair

Grace Klinkhamer won Grand Champion Heifer. Grand Champion Steer went to Colten Guynn.

Tuesday's beef cattle show at Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair

Wednesday, July 26:

Jon Eads talks the Tippecanoe County Horse and Pony 4-H program.

News 18 spoke to 4-H members Adalynn Ramey, Ainsley Stonecipher and Hadley Stonecipher.

News 18's Marlee Thomas spoke to Miss Tippecanoe County Lily Larson

A look at the carnival rides! 

Thursday, July 27: 

Mini 4-H member, Barrett, talks about showing his pig in Mini 4-H at the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.

Take a look at the Pie Eating Contest at the Tippecanoe County Fair!

News 18 spoke to 4-H member Kaitlyn Springer and also previewed the Greased Watermelon Contest

4-H member Skylar Sheets is your 2023 Supreme Showmanship winner at the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.

Robotics demonstration takes place in the Tippecanoe County Coliseum.

Friday, July 28:

Dr. Kelley Carr honored at Tippecanoe County 4-H Auction.

Dr. Kelley Carr honored at Tippecanoe County 4-H Auction

