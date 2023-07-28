Recap of News 18's 2023 Fair Coverage

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2023 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has come to an end.
News 18's crew was at the fair all week covering a variety of events, activities and livestock shows.
Here's a recap of the week!
Monday, July 24:
A look at Monday's antique tractor parade, horse & pony show and dairy cattle show.
Tuesday, July 25:
Kids had a blast dressing up for the Little Farmer Parade put on by The Tippecanoe County Farm Bureau.
Grace Klinkhamer won Grand Champion Heifer. Grand Champion Steer went to Colten Guynn.
Wednesday, July 26:
Jon Eads talks the Tippecanoe County Horse and Pony 4-H program.
News 18 spoke to 4-H members Adalynn Ramey, Ainsley Stonecipher and Hadley Stonecipher.
News 18's Marlee Thomas spoke to Miss Tippecanoe County Lily Larson
A look at the carnival rides!
Thursday, July 27:
Mini 4-H member, Barrett, talks about showing his pig in Mini 4-H at the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.
Take a look at the Pie Eating Contest at the Tippecanoe County Fair!
News 18 spoke to 4-H member Kaitlyn Springer and also previewed the Greased Watermelon Contest
4-H member Skylar Sheets is your 2023 Supreme Showmanship winner at the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.
Robotics demonstration takes place in the Tippecanoe County Coliseum.
Friday, July 28:
Dr. Kelley Carr honored at Tippecanoe County 4-H Auction.