Ready or not, here they come: West Lafayette braces for student rush

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Another year, another record breaking enrollment announcement at Purdue University.
More than 50,000 students descending on campus present both a blessing and a challenge for the City of West Lafayette.
"It's literally great, and then uh-oh," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says. "Challenges for Purdue are the same for challenges for the city. When we look at the number of students that are coming in, when we look at the available housing stock that's out there, it will put a crunch on all of us."
Purdue President Mitch Daniels in a "welcome back" letter to Boilermakers.
The biggest challenge, according to Dennis: the population density.
"That adds to challenges with traffic flow, that adds to challenges with population control. ... Sporting events, community events, when you add that additional population boost, that could put a strain on local resources in regards to that," he says.
Capt. Adam Ferguson says fall-time is like the Superbowl for West Lafayette police.
"Back to school and football season go hand-in-hand for us," he says. "It's really our quote-unquote 'game time.' It's a big deal but nothing really changes. We've done this for many years and we're used to what August tends to bring for the City of West Lafayette."
Ready or not, the influx of students has Dennis seeing dollar signs.
"When you look at our local economy and the dependency we have on the pocket books of those incoming freshman, that really does bring some happy problems to the City of West Lafayette," he says.
Despite Daniels' letter, a university spokesperson, Tim Doty, says the numbers are only an estimate until a late September census, after which Purdue releases official enrollment counts.
Doty declined a request for an interview.