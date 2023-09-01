Read to Succeed Program is Searching for Volunteers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette leads a special resource for schools across Tippecanoe County, and they need volunteers.
It's a youth-based program that provides additional support for teachers.
It invites volunteers to spend one hour per week in local classrooms helping children develop and improve literacy skills.
Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Million stated helping students read at the third grade reading level is an important point for a person's reading skills moving forward.
"The students really start to develop relationships with these adults and these volunteers and they get excited about seeing them, they start to know them by name...and for the volunteers side, it's really exciting for them because they get to see, from the start of the year to the end of the year, that growth that [the] student is making. Having this program, to help kids that don't have that love, or maybe struggled, could really benefit them in the long run," she said.
To learn more about the program and volunteering, click here.