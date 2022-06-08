 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raven Colvin has been selected for the US Under 21 National Team

  • 0
Raven Colvin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue volleyball's Raven Colvin was selected to represent USA Volleyball on the 2022 U.S. Women's Under-21 National Team at the Pan American Cup.

Colvin, one of 12 players selected to represent the United States, were chosen from a training team of 20 that has been working out at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Colvin and the squad will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup from June 7-12.

Purdue, Nebraska and Minnesota are the lone three programs with student-athletes competing this fall in the Big Ten.

The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship. Ten teams are competing in three pools to begin the tournament. The United States will share Pool C with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica. Pool A will include Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico while Pool B holds Mexico, Chile and Honduras.

Women's U21 Pan American Cup Schedule

(All times PDT)

Pool Play

June 7

Puerto Rico def Dominican Republic, 3-2 (25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14)

Argentina def Canada, 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-22)

United States def Costa Rica, 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-8)

Mexico def Honduras, 3-0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-8)

June 8

1 p.m. Cuba v Puerto Rico

3 p.m. Argentina v Costa Rica

5 p.m. United States v Canada

7 p.m. Mexico v Chile

June 9

1 p.m. Costa Rica v Canada

3 p.m. Dominican Republic v Cuba

5 p.m. Chile v Honduras

7 p.m. Argentina v United States

June 10

Classification and Quarterfinals

June 11

Classification and semifinals

June 12

Classification and medal matches

Tags

Recommended for you