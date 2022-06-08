Raven Colvin has been selected for the US Under 21 National Team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue volleyball's Raven Colvin was selected to represent USA Volleyball on the 2022 U.S. Women's Under-21 National Team at the Pan American Cup.
Colvin, one of 12 players selected to represent the United States, were chosen from a training team of 20 that has been working out at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. Colvin and the squad will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup from June 7-12.
Purdue, Nebraska and Minnesota are the lone three programs with student-athletes competing this fall in the Big Ten.
The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship. Ten teams are competing in three pools to begin the tournament. The United States will share Pool C with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica. Pool A will include Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico while Pool B holds Mexico, Chile and Honduras.
Women's U21 Pan American Cup Schedule
(All times PDT)
Pool Play
June 7
Puerto Rico def Dominican Republic, 3-2 (25-23, 27-29, 25-22, 24-26, 16-14)
Argentina def Canada, 3-0 (25-17, 25-8, 25-22)
United States def Costa Rica, 3-0 (25-8, 25-4, 25-8)
Mexico def Honduras, 3-0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-8)
June 8
1 p.m. Cuba v Puerto Rico
3 p.m. Argentina v Costa Rica
5 p.m. United States v Canada
7 p.m. Mexico v Chile
June 9
1 p.m. Costa Rica v Canada
3 p.m. Dominican Republic v Cuba
5 p.m. Chile v Honduras
7 p.m. Argentina v United States
June 10
Classification and Quarterfinals
June 11
Classification and semifinals
June 12
Classification and medal matches