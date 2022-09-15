Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children.
County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency recently warned about the brightly colored brand of the drug, which police are reporting in 18 states and nearby cities like Chicago and Detroit.
Loomis says it's a matter of when, not if, rainbow fentanyl is found in Indiana and Greater Lafayette.
"That's basically being marketed by the cartels as a gateway drug to fentanyl," he says. "These are small doses of fentanyl that just get the body's attention to addiction."
Loomis says fentanyl in any form is dangerous and presents a concerning trend in the community.
For example, seven people overdosed on fentanyl over the course of three days last week.