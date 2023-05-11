Raiders defeat the Bison 17-1 and win big on senior night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school softball is starting to wind down, but there are still a few games left until post-season play starts on the 22. The Harrison Raiders hosted Benon Central for a very memorable senior night tonight.
It was already 8-1 after two innings with the Raiders leading. But Harrison was just getting started.
In the bottom of the fourth Lanie Shallenberger would start things off for her team by recording a RBI single. She would end up leading her teams in RBI having five on the night.
Next up was Micah Wright, who would record a two-RBI single right after. Wright would end up going 2-3 with two RBI to end the game.
The Raiders already have a substantial lead, but the team wanted to send their seniors off in a big way.
This time Chelsea Parker nails one to right field, but the Bison managed to get the throw to first. However, that throw is bobbled and Parker sent both seniors home.
Shortly after that, we'd see a two-RBI single from Jadyn Ramer, an RBI single from Ashley Dunk, and Shallenberger would get another RBI single to end the inning.
Raiders win big on senior night 17-1.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
Delphi def. Taylor, 12-0.
North Newton def. Lafayette Jeff, 12-7.
Baseball:
Carmel def. Harrison, 9-2.
Delphi def. Taylor, 10-6.
Girls Tennis:
CC def. Frankfort, 5-0.