Rack and Roll in the PMU reopens

  Updated
  • 0
By: Gordon Jackson

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Memorial Union's Rack and Roll bowling alley is ready to welcome back its customers. This comes after extensive renovations over the summer.

The newly renovated venue has new equipment for increased reliability. New furniture is there to serve both academic and social environments as well as a brand new technology called HyperBowling.

A grand opening celebration will take place on September 8th. The event will start at 1 PM, with inflatable human bowling on the PMU front lawn. At 5, the celebration moves indoors.

All attendees will receive a free game of HyperBowling and free shoe rental.

