...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Racism declared a public health crisis in Greater Lafayette

doctor generic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are declaring racism a public health crisis in the community.

Tippecanoe County commissioners made the declaration Tuesday morning in a resolution passed 3-0. The Lafayette City Council approved a similar measure earlier this month.

The resolution states "racism and discrimination raise the risk of emotional physical health problems, including depression, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and even death."

"We've been concerned for quite a long time about racial disparity in medicine. ... It clearly is something that needs to be brought to the attention of the public, and it is a health crisis," Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Loomis says

Loomis points to local fetal and infant mortality statistics as an example of the crisis.

"Forty-five percent of the infant deaths that occur are in black women that lose these children. ... That is a disparity," he says. "Is it because access to health? Is it because of fresh vegetables and fruit? Is it because there's no medical clinics available where they live? Is it environmental?"

The resolution states officials will create a plan to collect data on racial disparities. They will also review policies and procedures in hopes of "eradicating implicit and explicit racial bias."

