Racism declared a public health crisis in Greater Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials are declaring racism a public health crisis in the community.
Tippecanoe County commissioners made the declaration Tuesday morning in a resolution passed 3-0. The Lafayette City Council approved a similar measure earlier this month.
The resolution states "racism and discrimination raise the risk of emotional physical health problems, including depression, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and even death."
"We've been concerned for quite a long time about racial disparity in medicine. ... It clearly is something that needs to be brought to the attention of the public, and it is a health crisis," Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Jeremy Loomis says
Loomis points to local fetal and infant mortality statistics as an example of the crisis.
"Forty-five percent of the infant deaths that occur are in black women that lose these children. ... That is a disparity," he says. "Is it because access to health? Is it because of fresh vegetables and fruit? Is it because there's no medical clinics available where they live? Is it environmental?"
The resolution states officials will create a plan to collect data on racial disparities. They will also review policies and procedures in hopes of "eradicating implicit and explicit racial bias."