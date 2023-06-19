Pursuit through Miami and Fulton counties leads to two arrests

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people have been arrested and face multiple charges after leading Indiana State Police on a chase through several counties.
According to ISP, around 9:10 p.m. Friday officers observed a speeding vehicle on US 31. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but fled at a high rate of speed. The chase reached speeds of 130 mph.
ISP deployed stop sticks at the intersection of Old US 31 and County Road 650 S., Fulton County. As the vehicle approached, the driver stopped before hitting them.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Michael J. Leonard of Carmel, Indiana, and the passenger, 18-year-old Ciarra R. Blameuser, also of Carmel, were taken into custody without incident.
A following search of the vehicle revealed THC wax, marijuana, synthetic urine, and drug paraphernalia. Both were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on the following charges:
Michael Leonard:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle -Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Synthetic Urine – B Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving – C Misdemeanor
- Operating W/O Financial Responsibility – C Misdemeanor
Ciarra Blameuser:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor