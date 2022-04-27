Purdue's gifted student programs return to campus this summer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Hundreds of schoolchildren will once again be arriving at Purdue this summer. The university’s gifted summer programs are returning for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 1977, the Super Summer and Summer Residential youth programs have provided a way for kindergarteners all the way to high school seniors to challenge themselves and meet other gifted students like them.
Purdue’s Gifted Education Research and Resource Institute, or GER²I, oversees these education programs. Super Summer is a day program for kindergarteners through fourth graders. Throughout the week-long session, students participate in courses one to two grade levels above their current grade. Courses range from learning about building a business to understanding how diseases spread.
Super Summer coordinator Ty’Bresha Glass is working with the program for the first time this year. She says her limited options as a student highlight the importance of these camps.
"Really there were no summer opportunities other than, ‘Here, read this book and then write a paper on it when you come back,’” Glass said. “So it's really important that students have those opportunities to explore their academics but also to have those social and emotional opportunities."
The Summer Residential program is for students finishing grades 5-12. These students have an opportunity to live in the residence halls like college students, with a wide range of course offerings for them as well.
Alissa Cress is a postdoctoral researcher with GER²I and has been assisting with the summer programs since 2012. She says students come from all across the globe to participate.
“We get students from about 25 different states, 3-4 Native American nations and normally 10-15 countries,” Cress said. “They come to camp for one to four weeks. Sometimes they stay the whole month. They come to camp and they get to meet kids from all around the world. You wouldn't normally get that in Indiana."
For the Summer Residential program, there are many unique courses. Students can learn about filmmaking, go on virtual reality world tours and even take a class on costume design.
Cress says the energy surrounding the return of the camps continues to ramp up.
"My phone has been ringing off the hook for the past few weeks,” Cress said. “They're just so excited to get back to camp and get back to what we love to do every summer."
To learn more about the dates for the Summer Residential program, along with the cost, course descriptions and other information, visit the College of Education’s page here or check out the official program brochure here. The webpage for the Super Summer camp can be found here, along with the official brochure here.