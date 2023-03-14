Purdue's Discovery Park District getting a new residential development

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A senior living community is planned to be built in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University.
The University and its foundations are partnering with Varcity, a brand that builds developments near college campuses for alumni and community members in their mid-60s to mid-80s. The plan for the development includes villa, townhome and apartment options.
By partnering with Purdue, the development will give students studying interior design the opportunity to help design the facility. In a news release, the university says students in hospitality and tourism management, pharmacy, nursing, speech pathology and other areas will use Varcity as an active learning laboratory on a day-to-day basis.
"More than 75 universities have a senior living affiliation, but none are integrated with the campus community the way Varcity will be at Purdue," says President and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation, Matt Folk.
Purdue says their goal is to establish a new community for multiple generations of both Boilermakers and the Greater Lafayette community.