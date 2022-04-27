Purdue's annual Day of Giving reaches over $60 million dollars: a record high for the university

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue students definitely had something to celebrate at their university's annual Day of Giving.
"Last night when I was getting ready to go to bed, it's almost like Christmas Eve as a little kid. So this day is extremely important to me, it's important to the university, I know how much we rely on these funds," said President & CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation, Matthew Folk.
This year, they received funds equaling to millions of dollars from thousands of donors from all over the world.
This yearly event is not only a benchmark for their own personal financial goals but has served as a leader in fundraising to universities nationwide.
"Traditionally, we set the national record for Days of Giving also so last year's record of almost 53 million was obviously the national record and I think we've set it eight out of the nine years that we've been doing this," said Folk.
The secret?
"Boilers are really a tight knit family for the size of this university," said Folk.
During the day, Purdue students were able to enjoy a carnival-like outdoor celebration with interactive games, popcorn, cotton candy, and even a Ferris wheel, while back in the "war room" as the Alumni Relations Committee calls it, the Purdue for Life Foundation was hard at work to make calls and organize the fundraiser in real time.
"Our alum really care about the university. They care about what's happening here on campus. They care about frozen tuition for 11 years. They care that we kept students in class through the pandemic. They care about the level and quality of education that we're bringing to the state of Indiana here and they care about the businesses and technologies etcetera, that we're inventing and bringing out into the world to help support not only Lafayette area in the state, but the world in general," said Folk.
Currently at 11pm on Wednesday April 27th, 2022 with only one hour to go, the team has already raised over 60 million dollars: a record for the university.